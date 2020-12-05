Two COVID-19 deaths at Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center, 58 new cases in Steuben

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Two male residents of the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center in Bath have passed away from COVID-19 and 58 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Steuben County Public Health Department on Friday.

Steuben County’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 106 with the passings of the 72 and 79-year-olds.

Steuben County has reported 13 COVID-19 deaths at the Taylor Health Center with 84 of their 106 COVID-19 deaths coming from nursing home residents. Friday’s deaths were the second and third reported at the Taylor Health Center this week.

With the 58 new cases, Steuben County now has 2,041 confirmed cases, 330 of which are currently active.

The individuals who recently tested positive are residents of the:

· City of Corning (7)

· City of Hornell (4)

· Town of Bath (2)

· Town of Bradford (3)

· Town of Caton (2)

· Town of Corning (5)

· Town of Dansville

· Town of Erwin (5)

· Town of Greenwood

· Town of Hartsville

· Town of Hornby

· Town of Hornellsville (2)

· Town of Lindley

· Town of Rathbone

· Town of Thurston

· Town of Tuscarora

· Town or Urbana (10)

· Town of Woodhull (3)

· Village of Addison (3)

· Village of Avoca

· Village of Bath (2)

· Village of Painted Post

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 16 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· One individual is a resident of Corning Center

· 10 individuals are residents of the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center

· Two individuals are employees of Absolut Care Three Rivers

· One individual is an employee of Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

· One individual is an employee of Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital

· One individual is an employee of Beecher Elementary School in Elmira

· One individual is an employee of the Jasper-Troupsburg Central School District

· Three individuals are employees of Corning, Inc.: one at Sullivan Park, one at Big Flats, and one at the Diesel Plant

· One individual is an employee of Land O’ Lakes in Erwin

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 11/17, 11/23, 11/24, 11/30 – 12/3 – W & W Groceries in Woodhull

· 11/24, 11/25 – Chemung County Department of Social Services

· 11/27 Evening – VFW in Corning

· 11/28 Afternoon – Five Guys in Big Flats

· 11/28 – Atlas Brick Oven Pizzeria in Corning

· 11/29 – Wegmans in Hornell

· 11/29 Afternoon – American Legion in Corning

· 11/29 Dinner – Wild Ginger in Corning

· 11/29, 11/30 – Corning Police Department

· 11/30 – Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Hornell

· 11/30 Lunch – Bob Evans in Riverside

· 11/30, 12/1 – Vulcraft in Chemung

· 12/1 – AMVETS in Hornell

· 12/1 – Belmont County Sheriff’s Office

· 12/1 Afternoon – Strands Salon in Corning

· 12/2 – VFW in Hornell

· 12/3 – Salon 96 in Hornell

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 3

· 10 – 19 years: 5

· 20 – 29 years: 6

· 30 – 39 years: 8

· 40 – 49 years: 4

· 50 – 59 years: 13

· 60 – 69 years: 7

· 70 – 79 years: 5

· 80 – 89 years: 6

· 90 – 99 years: 1

“Free rapid testing will be available for Steuben residents next week, starting on Monday, December 7 at the Corning Community College Health Education Center,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We are so grateful for the partnership with the college and its nursing students to be able to provide more testing for the community. We are hopeful more testing will lead to slowing the spread of COVID-19 by identifying unknown positives and successfully quarantining them from others.”

“Each additional death from COVID-19 is a true tragedy for the community,” added Public Health Director Smith. “We wish that none of us has to experience the personal loss of someone we love due to this virus. Help us stop the spread.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.