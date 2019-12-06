Two people arrested after Steuben County drug bust

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people were arrested in Steuben County after a multi-agency drug investigation that uncovered heroin and methamphetamine.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, on December 5, deputies and investigators of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dylan L. Smith, 21, and Katie J. Robbins, 31, both of Corning.

The Sheriff’s Office, City of Corning and Village of Bath Police Departments executed a search warrant, recovering suspected heroin, methamphetamine and cash.

The warrant resulted from an investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office, City of Corning and Village of Bath Police Departments, into reported narcotics trafficking at that location.

Smith and Robbins were both charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, with Intent to Sell, a Class D Felony.

After both were arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court, Robbins was released and Smith was remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $2,000 cash bail or $4,000 property bond.

Smith and Robbins are scheduled to appear in Corning Town Court at a later date.