Two people life-flighted after I-390 crash

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been life-flighted after an accident on I-390S on Tuesday morning, according to New York State Police.

The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. when a car with two adults and a child ran out of gas while going over a bridge. A tractor-trailer traveling south crashed into the end of the car, forcing the vehicle into the bridge.

Two of the car passengers were life-flighted to Rochester and the third person was treated at a local hospital. The tractor-trailer driver was treated for minor injuries.

The names and ages of the victims were not released by State Police

