Two Steuben County breweries partner with Health Department for COVID-19 vaccine clinics

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Two Steuben County breweries are partnering with the Steuben County Public Health Department to host pop-up Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination clinics. These clinics will be held at Railhead Brewing in Hornell on Wednesday, June 23, from 3:00-5:00 pm, and at Iron Flamingo Brewing in Corning on Thursday, June 24, from 3:00-5:00 pm.

When asked why the Department of Public Health was teaming up with the local breweries, Public Health Director Darlene Smith, replied, “We feel this may reach a different, specific population and sometimes people respond to an incentive. Plus, it just seems like a fun way to reach people in the community.”

Steuben County brewery offering “Shot & a Beer”

People interested in receiving the vaccine can either show up during the 3-5pm timeframe or they can to register ahead of time. Anyone wishing to be vaccinated needs to bring valid identification and should plan to wait 15-30 minutes after the injection for observation.

“We will be utilizing the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine,” added Smith, which means “there won’t be a need for a return date for the 2nd dose.”

Those who get vaccinated at either pop-up clinic (and who are twenty-one years of age or older) will receive a voucher for a pint of beer of their choice (from the brewery) to be redeemed at the brewery either immediately after receiving the vaccination or at a later date. The free pint is a way for the breweries to say thank you. “The vouchers are like a pat on the back,” added David Woolever, brewer and co-owner at Railhead. “Individuals getting vaccinated helps us stay open and allows us to keep serving the craft beer community.”

Nurses will be on hand to administer the vaccines safely.

To learn more about the pop-up vaccination clinics at Railhead Brewery on June 23 and at Iron Flamingo on June 24, as well as other vaccination sites, visit the Steuben County Department of Public Health website.

You can register for the Railhead Brewery J&J Walk-In Clinic or the Iron Flamingo J&J Walk-In Clinic by clicking the links.