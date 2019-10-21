4 Observations: Bills beat Dolphins

1- Frustrating day on offense.

Cole Beasley slammed his helmet as he left the field following a failed 3rd down conversion in the 4th quarter, that was summed up most of the Bills day. The Dolphins have one of the worst defenses in the league, entering the game Miami had played 4 teams who are playoff contenders and each put up big points— Ravens, Patriots, Cowboys, and Chargers averaged 40 points per game against the Dolphins. The Bills offense was “good enough” but there’s still plenty of room for growth.

2- Two drives were the difference.

The Dolphins had a 14-9 lead and opened the 2nd half with a drive that lasted 10 minutes but ended on a Tre’Davious White interception at the 2 yard line. The Bills offense responded with a 98-yard touchdown drive that ended with a TD pass from Allen to John Brown. The Bills QB made several nice throws on the drive including a perfectly placed ball to Duke Williams for a 23 yard gain on 3rd down. The outcome of those two long drives were the difference in the Bills escaping with a win and gifting the Dolphins their first win.

3- Red zone woes.

The Bills defense struggled to keep Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins offense out of the end zone and force field goal attempts. Miami was inside the 20 yard line 4 times and came away with 3 touchdowns. The Bills defense doesn’t have many weaknesses but the redzone is an area they need to clean up. Opponents have been inside the 20 yard line on 14 occasions this season and have come away with 9 touchdowns. The Bills are near the bottom of the league when it comes to defensive redzone touchdown percentage.

4- Brown delivers… again.

It seems like every time the Bills offense needs a spark or a big play, they dial up something for number 15. The Bills wide receiver led the team in receptions(5), receiving yards(83), and had a touchdown. He is the first Bills player to open a season with 6 straight games of over 50-yards receiving since 2008(Lee Evans). Brown has 473 yards receiving on the year and a pair of touchdowns.