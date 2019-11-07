Aldi releases 2019 Advent calendar for Holiday Season

(WETM) – Aldi is bringing back its annual Advent calendar for the holiday season. The calendar includes an assortment of beer, wine, cheeses, along with chocolate.

Last year, the grocery store sold out of its popular calendar within minutes. The special holiday calendar counts down the days until Christmas.

The new addition to their Holiday inventory hopes to attract customers from across the Twin Tier. The website even states, Whether you’re shopping for the wine lover, the cheese enthusiast, or the chocolate connoisseur, we’ve got unique advent calendars that’ll get anyone in the holiday spirit. So, however you count down, come in quick ‘cause they sell out fast.

This year, the shelves will be flying with their 2019 Advent calendar.