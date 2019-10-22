Bowl for the Cure® at Crystal Lanes Bowling

(WETM)- The 9th annual crystal lanes Bowl for the Cure® event is approaching very soon. Itwill be held on Sunday, October 27 at the Crystal Lanes bowling ally.

The event is sponsored by USBC in partnership with Susan G. Komen® and aims to help community programs, raise awareness and conduct research when it comes to breast cancer awareness month. 75% of the proceeds raised stay directly within the community to help out with financial support for those battling.



It costs $35 a player or $70 for a doubles team. The other 25% goes towards helping research for the Susan G. Komen Foundation.