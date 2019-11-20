Coach Franklin named semifinalist for Coach of the Year Award

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Coach James Franklin has officially been named one of the semifinalists for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award.

The George Munger Award started in 1989 being awarded to Bo Schembechler of Michigan.

Coach Franklin winning would be the 5th time a Penn State football coach has won the award.

Bill O’Brien won in 2012 and Joe Paterno won three times: 1990, 1994, and 2005.

In March of 2010, the Maxwell Football Club changed the award to the Joseph V. Paterno Award and later changed it back to Munger’s name.