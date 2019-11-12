Dozen firearms, hunting equipment stolen from Tioga County camp

TIOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – A dozen firearms, a crossbow, and various hunting equipment were stolen from a seasonal hunting camp in Tioga Township.

According to PA Crime Stoppers, the suspects entered through a basement door and stole a large Stack-On safe containing several weapons.

The list of weapons stolen include: a Browning A-Bolt 30-06, Smith Corona Mod 03A3 30-06, British Enfield Jungle Carbine 303, Remington Mod 591 15mm, marlin Mod 925 .22, Winchester NRA Commemorative Mod 70 30-06, Ruger Mod M77 30-06, Winchester Youth .22, Benelli Super Black Eagle 12 Ga, Model Remington Mod 1187 12ga, Ithaca Model 37 12 Ga, and a Parker Hornet Crossbow.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mansfield Station at 570-662-2151 and speak with Cpl. Sweet.