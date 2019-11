MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- There have been multiple reports through the years about hauntings at the Oakleigh House Museum. It's one of Mobile's oldest homes, and it's full of history! The museum's collection contains more than 1,000 artifacts that shed light on life in Mobile between the early 1830s to 1900s. Some of them are said to contain something more than meets the eye.

There are several things inside the Oakleigh House Museum that grab your attention and send chills down your spine the moment you walk through the halls. There are portraits of historical Mobile figures that line the walls, and their eyes seem to follow every move you make. There's also a wreath made of human hair.

"Making wreaths out of human hair was a way to kind of feel close to the deceased when they died. They'd create these really intricate designs by boiling the hair and casing it in wax," said Marye Newman, Oakleigh Manager.

Oakleigh was built by cotton broker James W. Roper in 1833. The Irwin family moved into the home in 1852.