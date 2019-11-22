Firefighters battle smoke condition at glitzy NYC mall

Breaking News
NEW YORK (AP) — Firefighters have responded to a smoke condition at the Hudson Yards mall in Manhattan.

A Fire Department spokesman says the smoke on the fourth floor of the glitzy mall was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. Friday. He says it was under control about an hour later. No injuries were reported.

The mall opened last March as part of the massive Hudson Yards development built over rail yards on Manhattan’s west side. The shopping center features high-end stores and restaurants anchored by Neiman Marcus.

A spokeswoman for Hudson Yards developer Related Cos. says the mall will be open during its regularly scheduled hours Friday. The spokeswoman, Kathleen Anne Corless, says mall operators are working to ensure “a seamless experience” for employees and visitors.

