Forecast Discussion 10/11/19 PM: Seasonable weekend ahead

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 11TH: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 11TH: 38°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:15 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 6:33 PM

Next weather-maker approaching the region leads to increasing cloud cover late Friday night. Still, patchy fog possible. Lows Friday night near 40 degrees.

A cold front moving into the region early Saturday brings a chance for light shows. This cold front is weak and comes with limited moisture, so rainfall amounts staying light. Average rainfall amounts staying around 0.10″ or less. Otherwise, turning mostly cloudy early in the day. Highs Saturday near 60 degrees. Any lingering rainfall tapers Saturday night with clearing skies. Patchy frost may develop Saturday night with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Filtered sunshine returns for Sunday as high pressure is over the region. Highs Sunday near 60 degrees. Another weak cold front moves through the region early next week bringing a slight chance for showers. Better chances for showers returns into Wednesday as another frontal system moves through the Twin Tiers. Highs early next week near 60 degrees.

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61

SATURDAY NIGHT: DECREASING CLOUDS. VALLEY FOG & PATCHY FROST

LOW: 33

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 41

