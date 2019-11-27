Forecast Discussion 11/27/19 AM: Showers arrive today with Wind Advisories in place

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 27TH: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 27TH: 27°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:12 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:38 PM

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING, WHICH INCLUDES CHEMUNG, SCHUYLER, STEUBEN, TIOGA (N.Y.), TIOGA (Pa.) & BRADFORD COUNTIES…

Happy Wednesday everyone! We are tracking a low pressure system this morning moving into the Great Lakes region. As this moves closer our shower risk increasing with cloudy skies into the afternoon. Best chance for rainfall looks to remain into late morning and the afternoon as a cold front pushes through the Twin Tiers. A few heavier showers and storms may pop up as this front progresses through. Rainfall totals look to stay under a quarter of an inch with increasing winds being the biggest issue into tonight and tomorrow. Winds will be out of the south 15-25 mph with gusts of over 30 mph through the afternoon, this will allow temperatures to warm into the mid 50s today. As the cold front pushes through later, winds switch out of the northwest 15-25 mph with gusts of over 40 mph possible. Lows tonight fall into the mid to upper 30s with slick spots possible overnight and early Thursday morning as temperatures continue to cool, plan some extra time around your Thanksgiving day travel.

Into your Thanksgiving, strong winds remain sustained at 15-25 mph and wind gusts up to 40 mph. With these winds remaining, lake enhanced cloud cover and showers linger through the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler as well with highs close to 40 degrees Thursday. Winds begin to die down into late afternoon and overnight with clouds beginning to decrease. A drying trend continues into Friday with some sunshine and highs near 40 degrees once again.

Right now the weekend looks to start off dry with clouds increasing Saturday, before snow and rain chances arrive Sunday. The track of this is something we will have to fine tune as we get closer.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY.

HIGH: 55

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

LOW: 37

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LINGER & WINDY.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, LATE DAY WINTRY MIX.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX & WINDY.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter