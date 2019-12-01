Forecast Discussion 11/30/2019 PM: Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories go into effect Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 1ST: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 1ST: 26°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:14 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:38 PM

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH 7 PM MONDAY EVENING FOR CHEMUNG, TOMPKINS, TIOGA (N.Y.), SCHUYLER & BRADFORD (Pa.) COUNTIES…

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM SUNDAY FOR & STEUBEN COUNTIES…

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM SUNDAY FOR TIOGA COUNTY (Pa.)…

After a beautiful start to the weekend, that will be coming to an end. Cloud cover begins to increase overnight. Lows will be on the colder side, with temperatures falling back into the lower 20s.

This system will bring the wintry precipitation in two rounds. The first round will be in the time frame of late morning on Sunday through the early evening hours. Temperatures throughout the day will hover around freezing, this is why we will see wintry mix and sleet for the majority of the day. Along with the wintry precipitation winds will be on the stronger side. Ice accumulation will be less than a tenth of an inch but will cause a light glaze on the roadways.

We will have a short break before the second round of precipitation works in. The next round will be in the form of light to moderate snowfall. This will stay on the steadier side throughout Monday. Pockets of heavy snowfall will also be possible during the beginning of Monday. Snowfall accumulations will vary, with the heaviest amounts in the Eastern portions of the viewing area. The majority of Steuben and Tioga (Pa.) counties will see snowfall on the range of 1-6 inches. Areas that are in the Winter Storm Warning will see totals on the range of 6-8″. Travel during Monday will be hazardous as roadways will be on the slick side.

As we head through the remainder of the week, the weather looks to quiet down. We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the seven-day forecast. Temperatures will warm up into the upper thirties to lower forties by the end of the week.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, WINTRY MIX & WINDY.

HIGH: 32

SUNDAY NIGHT: WINTRY MIX SWITCHES TO SNOW.

LOW: 30

MONDAY: SNOW, WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE. WINDY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCES FLURRIES.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

