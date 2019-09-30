Forecast Discussion 9/30/19 PM: Summer-like for the first day of October, fall quick to return

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 30TH: 67°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 30TH: 42°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:03 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:51 PM

Cool and cloudy for Monday with lingering isolated light showers into the overnight. Warm front pushing into the region with southerly winds keeping temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s.

The warm front moves through the region early Tuesday leading to warming temperatures and increasing moisture. Stray showers and thunderstorm possible in the morning. Increasing moisture and heating may trigger some shower and thunderstorm activity for late day, as well. Rainfall will stay light, under a 0.25″. Otherwise, breaks in cloud cover for the afternoon. Warm and humid Tuesday with highs into the low 80s and dew point temperatures near 70 degrees. Lows Tuesday night in the mid to upper 60s.

Chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms increases into early Wednesday as a cold front pushes into the region. Temperatures will range from mid 60s to mid 70s, depending on actual timing of the cold front. High pressure to the north pushes the cold front south late Wednesday, but moisture will linger in its wake. The associated frontal system pushes through the region on Thursday bringing periods of rain along with it. Highs Thursday into the 60s. Drying out early Friday with gusty northwest winds. Winds out of the northwest ushering in cooler along with drier air. Highs Friday into the 50s. Potential to see the first frost of the season Friday night into early Saturday with temperatures dropping to near freezing overnight. High pressure provides a dry start to the weekend, then chance for showers returns Sunday into early next week.

TUESDAY: STRAY SHOWERS/STORM POSSIBLE. BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 82

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. LIGHT SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWERS. MAINLY CLOUDY & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 46

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 40

