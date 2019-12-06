Franklin, Penn State agree to contract extension

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — It has been announced that Penn State’s Compensation Committee has unanimously approved coach James Franklin’s contract extension.

The deal is a six year extension through 2025. This per a release from Penn State.

Coach Franklin has been the head coach of Penn State since 2014. Franklin has a record of 55-21 during his time with the Nittany Lions.

Coach Franklin announces on Twitter that he is happy to continue coaching the Nittany Lions.

After Penn State's Compensation Committee unanimously approved James Franklin's contract extension, a voice on the conference call said, "Go get 'em, James!"



So there you go. — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) December 6, 2019

Penn State will await their bowl game announcement on Sunday. To read the full state from Penn State on the contract extension, click here.