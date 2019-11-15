Frozen themed drag queen story time

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Chemung County Library District held their second Drag Queen Storytime Thursday evening at the Steele Memorial Library.

“I think it’s been an exceptional evening, I think you can tell that by the number of people who brought their children to share a story hour with people who like the movie Frozen,” said Ronald Shaw, Director of the Chemung County Library District.

Children of all ages came out this evening for a fun night of reading, singing, and dancing. The children were also given crowns to wear and had the opportunity to get their face painted.

“When working with kids you have to engage them, so we do a scarf dance party. Especially, we try to educate we do our ABC’s in sign language we do little words here and there that hopefully, they pick up. Hopefully, they will have learned something and have fun,” Miss Vanessa said.

The families in attendance enjoyed their time at the event, but there were others in the community that had different views on it.

One Chemung County lawmaker was very vocal against this event, even telling people to vote down the funding for the library.

“The program is not for everyone and I understand that. But, if that’s not for you then don’t criticize if someone wants to come and see it,” Shaw said.