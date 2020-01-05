Hartwick defeats EC men’s and women’s basketball

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College men’s and women’s basketball teams both lost at home to Hartwick on Saturday at Speidel Gym.

The Elmira College men lost to the Hawks 71-64. Bobby Connors made a go-ahead three-pointer for the Hawks to put Hartwick in front 66-63 lead with just over two minutes to play. Austin Haskell had a game-high 28 points and 13 rebounds for Hartwick. Shawn Backus led the Soaring Eagles in Scoring with 15 points.

The Elmira College women lost to Hartwick 61-39. Giuliana Pritchard scored a game-high 20 points for the Hawks. Taylor Johnson had 15 points and added a season-best 11 rebounds for her first collegiate double-double.

Elmira College hosts St. Lawrence University in a doubleheader on Monday beginning at 5:00 p.m.