Horseheads football turning the winning corner

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s been far too long.

The Horseheads football program, which was a perennial power in the 1990’s, is back to winning again. It was in the late 90’s that the Blue Raiders tasted great success. Horseheads won three-consecutive Section IV Class AA titles in 1996, 97 and 1998.

Since then, Horseheads has battled to put together a winning season. But, the past two years the blue and white have bucked recent history. Horseheads now has winning seasons in each of the past two years. Come Saturday, they have a shot at playing in the Class AA title again.

Horseheads (6-2, 4-2) travels to take on the defending Sectional champs, Elmira (6-2, 5-1), in a rematch of last year’s title game in the semis. Opening kickoff is Saturday at 1:30 pm at Marty Harrigan Field in Elmira.

The Express, who has battled injuries this season, is looking to win its fifth Class AA title in the last seven years. Horseheads knows how much talent Elmira has and the Blue Raiders know that they need to play mistake-free football in order to come on victorious.

Above all, Horseheads is looking to beat Elmira for the first time ever since the Express combined programs in 2011.

Take a look at the Blue Raiders and how they need to keep working to succeed. And, it all starts Saturday.