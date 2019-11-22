Horseheads school district donates bus for emergency bus evacuation skills training

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Tonight several firefighters from Steuben and Chemung counties participated in an Emergency Bus Evacuation Skills Training.

The Horseheads school district donated a bus to the Chemung County Fire and Emergency Management that was utilized for this important training.

Numerous departments participated in this training sessions that was instructed by the New York State Fire Academy. Volunteer Fire Departments that attended include Southport, Horseheads, North Corning, Baldwin, Painted Post, and East Hill.

“School buses are very unique, they are built very tough because of the precious cargo that they carry in them and when they get into accidents there are unique things that need to be done to the bus so tonight we actually well in a classroom you can learn about it but until you get hands on, it’s better to be hands on training,” said Chief James Allington, Southport Fire Department.