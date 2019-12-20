KJ Hamler to announce decision on NFL future after Cotton Bowl

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s most electrifying player has not made his decision on his future just yet.

KJ Hamler is one of the most dynamic talents in the country, hauling in eight receiving touchdowns this season. Hamler says he has already made his decision and doesn’t want to be a distraction to the team announcing it before the bowl game.

Other key contributors, such as Yetur Gross-Matos and Pat Freiermuth, have already announced decisions on their future. Gross-Matos will be entering the 2020 NFL Draft, while Freiermuth plans to stay another season in Happy Valley.