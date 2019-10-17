Leaf Pick Up in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – It’s that time of year again. Fall is here and leaves are changing. With the colder months, leaves will begin to cover the yards and be mindful of leaf clean up.

Leaf pickup in Elmira begins November 4th and ends on December 13th. During this time, residents are expected to bag their leaves in appropriate bags and put them next to the curb.

In Hornell, pickup began last. Leaves will be picked up Monday through Wednesday and should be raked either to the street, gutter or curb.