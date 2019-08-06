Victims of the El Paso Walmart shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Aug. 3, a mass shooter killed 22 people and injured 25 more at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso.

In the following days, the identities of all 22 victims were revealed and their stories also became public.

Here is a collection of the names and stories behind all 22 victims.

Andre Anchondo

Age: 23

From: U.S.

The brother of Andre Anchondo posted that after spending the last 24 hours searching for his brother, he was informed that Andre was one of the victims of the Walmart shooting. Andre is the husband of Jordan Anchondo. They leave behind a child who was injured in the tragedy.

Jordan Anchondo

Courtesy of Jordan Anchondo’s family.

Age: 24.

From: U.S.

The AP confirms that Anchondo was shot while shielding her 2-month-old son. She is a mother of two older children according to her Facebook page.

Arturo Benavides

Age: 60.

From: U.S.

Family members confirmed to KTSM Sunday morning that Benavides, a South El Paso resident, never returned from Walmart. He was an Army veteran and Sun Metro transit operator until his retirement in 2013.

Initially, his family was searching for him, saying he was wearing a white shirt, blue pants, and an Army cap. Social media posts have since confirmed his death.

Leonardo Campos

Courtesy PSJA AFT

Age: 41

From: U.S.

Services: Visitation will be held from on Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Sunset Funeral Home West, 480 N. Resler Dr.

Campos’ death was confirmed by the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo AFT and the PSJA Independent School District, The Monitor in McAllen, Texas says.

“The PSJA Family is sad to hear reports of the loss of one of our own, PSJA High School Class of 1996 Alum Leonardo Campos, Jr., during yesterday’s tragic shooting in El Paso,” the release sent Sunday stated. “Reports indicate his wife was also a victim.”

UTEP basketball ‘superfan’ Pat Flores also confirmed Leo’s death on her Facebook page. Pat says she worked with Leo Campos.

According to the monitor, Campos’ wife, Maribel, was also killed in the shooting. The couple had children.

Maria Flores

Age: 77

From: U.S.

Raul Flores

Age: 77

From: U.S.

Jorge Calvillo García

Age: 61

From: Torreón, Coahuila.

Calvillo Garcia was fundraising for his granddaughter’s youth soccer team when he was shot.

His death was confirmed in a tweet by Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubón.

Adolfo Cerros Hernández

Adolfo Cerros Hernandez, left, along with wife Sarah Esther Regalado, who was also killed in Saturday’s attack.

Age: 68

From: Aguascalientes, Mexico.

His death was confirmed in a tweet by Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubón.

In a Facebook post, Sandra Ivonne Cerros said, It is “with deep pain in our hearts, we inform you that our beloved parents Adolfo Cerros Hernández and Sarita Regalado died victims of the unfortunate shooting (that)happened yesterday August 3 at Wal-Mart Cielo Vista in El Paso, TX.”

Alexander Gerhard Hoffman

Age: 66

From: Germany

Hoffman, a German native, was a resident of Ciudad Juarez where he lived with his wife and sons.

David Johnson

Family Courtesy

Age: 63

From: U.S.

According to a social media post from Johnson’s niece, Maria Madera, Johnson was a father, husband, and grandpa. She says he at the Walmart with his wife, Kathy, and their 9-year-old granddaughter, Katie.



“He was surrounded by 3 gun shells. That could have been 1 each for him, my aunt, and my niece. He protected them from that murderer. And worked as a shield. If he hadn’t have been there they wouldn’t have made it,” Madera said in a social media post.

His nephew, Dominic Patridge, also shared a statement. “His last words directing my aunt to “Run towards Sams if something were to happen to him” before being gunned down by a coward speaks volumes of the bravery he never once had to boast about but instead lived every day of his life,” Patridge wrote. He went on to say, “Rest In Peace uncle Dave, your memory will forever be honored as a true hero.”

Luis Alfonzo Juarez

Age: 90

From: U.S.

Neighbors tell KTSM Juarez was a beloved resident of his South El Paso neighborhood. They say his wife was also injured in the attack and in the hospital.



In an email to KTSM, the granddaughter of Juarez’s brother said Juarez was married to his wife for 70 years. The family described Juarez as an amazing human being, loving, calm, and big-hearted. They say they are utterly heartbroken

Maria Eugenia Legarreta Rothe

Age: 58

From: Mexico

Elsa Mendoza Marquez

Age: 57

From: U.S.

Family members provided a memorial photo of Marquez during Sunday night’s vigil. She was described as a sister, wife, and mother.

Maribel (Campos) Loya

Age: 56

From: U.S.

Maribel and her husband Leo Campos were both killed in the Walmart shooting.

Friends say Maribel and Leo had been married for 16 years. She was an Austin High School graduate and leaves behind four children.

Ivan Filiberto Manzano

Age: 46

From: Juarez, Mexico

Mexican authorites confirmed Manzano had two children, ages 9 and 5. He was described as a loving husband, father and brother.

Gloria Irma Márquez

Age: 61

From: Juárez, Mexico.

Her death was confirmed in a tweet by Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubón.

Margie Reckard

Age: 63

From: U.S.

Margie Reckard was born in Baltimore, Maryland. She had two sons and a daughter. Her eldest son, Dean Reckard of Omaha, Nebraska said his mother suffered from Parkinson’s disease and had been living in El Paso for about three years.

Sara Esther Regalado Moriel

Age: 66

From: Cd. Juárez, Chihuahua.

Sarah Esther was shopping with her husband Adolfo Hernandez during the attack. Both were shot and killed.

Her death was confirmed in a tweet by Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubón.

Javier Rodriguez

Age: 15

From: El Paso

Javier A. Rodriguez was going to be a 10th grader at Horizon High School this fall semester. Clint ISD officials confirmed his death and said counseling services will be at all Clint ISD schools.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken over the loss of one of our own Horizon HS students, Javier Amir Rodriguez, a victim of the horrific tragedy that occurred in El Paso on August 3, 2019. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with his parents and family,” a statement from Clint ISD said.

Teresa Sanchez

Age: 82

From: U.S.

Teresa was at Walmart with two family members, Rosa Barron, and Rosemary Vega. All three women were shot, while Rosa and Rosemary survived, Theresa died in the attack.

Teresa’s family tells us she was a U.S. Citizen who lived with her sister.

Angie Englisbee

Age: 86

From: U.S.

Angie Englisbee lives just a mile from the Cielo Vista Walmart in the Burges neighborhood.

Her daughter made a passionate plea to media on Saturday night after she says authorities were failing to give the family any information about her mother.

Juan Velazquez

Age: 77

From: U.S., Originally from Zacatecas, Mexico.

The family of Juan Velazquez confirmed to NBC News that he was one of the two victims added to the list of the dead Monday morning.

Sunday, KTSM’s Sandra Ramirez spoke with Velazquez’s family who told us that he was shot inside his car just as he pulled into a parking space at the Walmart. His wife, Nicholasa, was also shot in the stomach and head but was in stable condition.

Juan de Dios Velazquez Chairez’ death was confirmed on Twitter by Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubón. He was originally from Zacatecas, Mexico but had become a U.S. Citizen.

Injured

Jessica Coca Garcia and Memo Garcia

Jessica Coca Garcia and Memo Garcia were at the Walmart in El Paso to raise funds for a youth sports team one of their children played on when a gunman opened fire, wounding them, a relative says.

Norma Coca told Wichita, Kansas-television station KWCH that her daughter and son-in-law were near the front doors of the Walmart when they were shot.

Coca, who lives in Salina, Kansas, said her daughter, Jessica Coca Garcia, was shot three times in the leg. She says her son-in-law, Memo Garcia, was shot twice in the leg and once in the back. She said her daughter was in stable condition and her son-in-law was in critical condition.

Jessica Coca Garcia’s father, Don Coca, said they have family in the El Paso area who were able to be with the couple. Don Coca says: “She was just crying … I told her that our prayers are there and we’re on our way.”

The couple’s 5-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter were also at the Walmart and were not shot. – Associated Press

Mario de Alba

Age: 45.

From: Chihuahua, Mexico.

Mario had come to El Paso with his family from Mexico to go shopping.

Described by his sister Cristina de Alba as an “excellent father” and as a “decent, hardworking person,” he was in serious condition Sunday after being shot in the back, the bullet exiting via his diaphragm.

His wife, Olivia Mariscal, and 10-year-old daughter Erika both appear to be recovering after also being wounded, de Alba said from the El Paso hospital where her brother is being treated.

The family lives in Chihuahua, Mexico — a four-hour drive south of El Paso — and was buying school supplies in the Texas city. El Paso is a popular shopping destination for people who live in northern Mexico.

Mario de Alba’s Facebook page shows him as a devoted father to Erika.

In one picture, taken in a living room, Erika cups her hand in the shape of a heart in front of an entertainment center. 0n the shelves behind her are the words FAMILY and PEACE in bold letters. – Associated Press

Olivia Mariscal Rodriguez

Age: 44

From: Chihuahua, Mexico

Mexican officials have said she was shot in the chest.

Erika de Alba Mariscal

Age: 10

From: Chihuahua, Mexico

She was shot in the leg, Mexican officials said.

Michelle Grady

Grady’s family posted on social media Saturday evening, stating that she underwent one surgery Saturday and a second was successfully completed on Sunday. “My cousin Michelle has successfully made it through her second surgery & is resting up. Thank you for the prayers & healing vibes thus far. Keep it coming,” her cousin, Robert White III posted on social media.

Rosa Barron

Rosa was at Walmart with two family members, Rosemary Vega, and Theresa Sanchez. All three women were shot, while Rosa and Rosemary survived, Theresa died in the attack.

Rosa is in stable condition at Del Sol Medical Center.

Rosemary Vega

Rosemary was at Walmart with two family members, Rosa Barron, and Theresa Sanchez. All three women were shot, while Rosa and Rosemary survived, Theresa died in the attack.

Rosemary is hospitalized at University Medical Center where she was reportedly upgraded to stable condition Monday afternoon.

Octavio Lizarde

Lizarde was at the Walmart on Saturday morning with his nephew, 15-year-old, Javier Rodriguez. Both were shot. His nephew did not survive and is listed as the youngest victim of Saturday’s shooting.