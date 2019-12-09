McDaniel named co-Big Ten player of the week

Kamaria McDaniel is coming off of her top scoring performance of her career and now she gets some praise.

McDaniel earned co-Big Ten player of the week honors Monday after putting up 40 points against Pittsburgh last week. McDaniel was the first Lady Lion to score 40 points since 2001. The performance marked only the third time in program history a player scored 40 points or more.

According to a Penn State athletics media release, the junior guard currently leads the Big Ten in scoring and ranks 18th in the country in scoring.

Minnesota’s Taiye Bello also earned co-Big Ten player of the week honors Monday.

Penn State will next play on the road at Princeton Saturday at 3 p.m.