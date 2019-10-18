NASA to send female astronaut to moon

(WETM)- After the first all-female spacewalk was not a success last March, NASA is not giving up. NASA scheduled another female spacewalk with astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir. This is astronaut Christina’s fourth space launch and Jessica’s first.

This announcement was made on Friday. The upcoming spacewalk will assist the replace solar array batteries and revamp the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer. The two females will be replacing a faculty batter unit that failed after attemping the walk on October 11.th.

The spacewalk will be held tomorrow, October 18th.

You can watch live coverage on NASA TV and nasa.gov/live Friday beginning at 6:30 a.m. Eastern. The spacewalk is scheduled to begin at about 7:50 a.m.