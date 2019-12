Penn State has a chance to put down a top-five team at home.

The Nittany Lions will host No. 4 Maryland Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center. Maryland is 10-0 on the season.

Penn State is 7-2 on the year, but is coming off of its only lopsided loss of the year. PSU fell to No. 3 Ohio State by 32 points last weekend.

