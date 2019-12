Penn State basketball left no doubt Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Nittany Lions defeated Wake Forest 76-54 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge Wednesday night. Penn State scored 32 points off of turnovers and held Wake Forest to a 29.3 shooting percentage.

Myreon Jones led all scorers with 22 points. Lamar Stevens had 14 points and 7 rebounds.

Center Mike Watkins recorded career No. 800 rebound. He finished with 16 rebounds on the night.