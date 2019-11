(WTA) — With just under four minutes to play in the second half, the Nittany Lions would go on a 12-0 run to help them win the game over Yale 58-56 on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions would trail for most of the game until their second half comeback.

Izaiah Brockington would come off the bench and register 15 points for the Lions. Lamar Stevens finishes with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Penn State improves to 5-0 on the season.