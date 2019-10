Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, left, and goaltender Linus Ullmark celebrate after the Sabres defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-3 in an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres next play in Buffalo after winning two straight; the latest a 4-3 defeat of San Jose.

The game winner was courtesy of Zemgus Girgensons, his first goal of the year.

The Sabres have 15 of a possible 18 points to start the season.

Buffalo hosts San Jose in a turnaround game on Tuesday night.