Self-defense lessons for police officers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Self defense classes are now offered by an Elmira native Zachary Pugh. The classes teach basic to advanced self-defense mechanisms. Classes are available to officers, officials and anyone else interested.

Pugh says, “don’t rely on your department to train you, go out and get your training yourself. because a lot of times the departments aren’t going to spend the time or money needed to get you the best that you can be.”

More info on the classes are available on his website, http://www.pughselfprotection.com/