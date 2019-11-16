State College cigar shop offers unique Penn State flair

Tony Ghaffari has lived all over the world and settled in Happy Valley.

He is the owner of Your Cigar Den in downtown State College. You might not think a cigar shop would have any Penn State influence – but it does.

Ghaffari has lived in Japan, Venezuela, New York City and Los Angeles. He said he picked to settle in State College because he thought it would be a good place to raise his children.

The shop offers free cigars to Penn State letterman. He said it is his way of giving back. He also offers his Nittany Blue and Nittany White cigars and PSU football themed cigars.

The shop is decked out in PSU photos and memorabilia.

Watch the video above to learn something new about a local shop with Penn State pride.