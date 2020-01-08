State of the State: Strengthening net neutrality protections

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As part of the 2020 State of the State New York Governor Andrew Cuomo proposed greater protections for internet access in the state.

The proposed legislation would prevent the blocking, throttling and paid prioritization of online content, it would also prohibit a practice called “zero-rating”, which penalizes consumers for accessing content or applications that are not preferred by their internet provider.

The legislation will also codify into law Governor Cuomo’s 2018 Executive Order mandating that state government entities may not enter into contracts with internet service providers unless they follow net neutrality principles.

The proposed legislation would empower the State Department of Public Service to hold mobile and fixed internet providers accountable to these consumer protections and ensure transparency. The bill will require internet service providers to disclose their network management practices to the public. Service providers will also be required to annually certify their compliance with New York’s net neutrality rules. The Department of Public Service will be empowered to investigate and fine providers who violate these provisions.