This “Hail Mary” tweet resulted in a photo of Josh Allen displayed at the Albright-Knox

(WIVB) – This image isn’t the typical composition you’d expect would be hanging in the Albright-Knox Art Gallery- but it’s certainly art to Buffalo Bills fans two days after the team clinched their playoff berth.

Stephanie Wilson (Twitter handle @stephietweets) tweeted a slightly blurry photo of Bills QB Josh Allen snapping a selfie with fans Monday morning, with the caption “Hang this up in the @AlbrightKnox.”

The Albright-Knox responded-

-and tweeted again Tuesday morning with proof.

The photo is currently displayed in the staff office at Clifton Hall, the brick building at Elmwood Avenue and Penhurst Place on the museum’s campus, Albright-Knox communications coordinator Andrew Mayer confirmed Tuesday.

True to form for the museum, the photo is displayed with an informational placard (reading “Playoff Bound, 2019”).

“We have a lot of Bills and Sabres fans at the museum, and we’re thrilled that the Bills are playoff bound,” Mayer said.

Though the photo is not an official part of the museum’s collection, it’s a “fun way to get involved” in the playoff hype, Mayer added.

Wilson, whose Twitter bio reads ” Boston Based. Bills Blogger & Insta Queen for @atbsportsnet,” said that she was “absolutely floored” that the museum acted on her tweet.

“They went above and beyond! Josh Allen’s selfie really captures how much he has embraced Buffalo and #BillsMafia as a fan base,” Wilson wrote in a Twitter DM. “He’s the man of the people. This team is building something special and I’m excited to see where this all goes now that we are playoff bound.”

The Albright-Knox is currently closed for a two-year renovation project.

You can find out more about the other projects the museum has planned for the community while it’s closed here | Albright-Knox to close for two years during expansion construction, will offer community programs