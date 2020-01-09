Tyler Moffe injured & Quincy Lewis to coach at Mansfield University

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Some big news out of Mansfield University today.

Star guard and Elmira native, Tyler Moffe, is out with an injury with no timetable for his return. Moffe, a senior, who’s been averaging just under ten points per game for the Mounties, has not played since December 20th against Gannon.

Ty has been a leading scorer for the Mounties since coming to Mansfield after walking on to D-I Buffalo for the Bulls. Mansfield University sports information did not disclose the actual injury.

Also in Mansfield, a local softball standout is coming home. Quincy Lewis, an All-State pitcher at Corning West high school, has been hired as the new assistant softball coach for the Mounties. Lewis arrives back in the region after serving as the head softball coach at SUNY Canton.

Lewis is thrilled to return home after coaching stints at Rhodes College in Tennessee as an assistant. Quincy was also the pitching and outfield coach at the College of Holy Cross from 2017 to 2018.

Lewis played college softball at LIU-Post and Shippensburg University. She was an academic All-American at Post.