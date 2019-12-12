WETM teams up with American Red Cross for a successful blood drive!

(WETM) – WETM teams up with the American Red Cross, Suburban Propane, and the Elmira Pioneers for a community-wide blood drive today.

A total of 136 unit were collected to make the blood drive a success!

The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.​

The American Red Cross, through its strong network of volunteers, donors and partners, is always there in times of need. We aspire to turn compassion into action so that…

…all people affected by disaster across the country and around the world receive care, shelter and hope;

…our communities are ready and prepared for disasters;

…everyone in our country has access to safe, lifesaving blood and blood products;

…all members of our armed services and their families find support and comfort whenever needed; and

…in an emergency, there are always trained individuals nearby, ready to use their Red Cross skills to save lives.

Our team was live from the Hilton Garden Inn today on 35 Arnot Road in Horseheads, NY until 6:30 PM.

Certain donors spoke out about the importance of donating blood this holiday season. One donor expressed her dedication to the American Red Cross. Her husband’s rare disease inspired her to donate blood today at the blood drive.

All people who donated received 4 free tickets to an Elmira Enforcers game and a $5 Amazon gift card.

There is still time to donate, just head over to https://www.redcross.org/