Valu Home Center closing Painted Post location

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – The Valu Home Center in Painted Post will be closing as the company seeks to expand their online market, according to our media partner The Leader and Valu Home Centers president and CEO, Michael Ervolina, Jr.

“This was a difficult and emotional decision for our family because we have operated these stores for many years in communities that we have come to know and love.” Ervolina said. “And while our remaining 38 locations are strong, it was important to make this decision in order to keep our business healthy well into the future.”

Employees at the three stores were notified of the company’s plans and have been offered positions at any of the other 38 Valu stores, according to The Leader.

“We have an amazing team at each of these locations, and we want to ensure that they have the opportunity to continue as part of the Valu family,” Ervolina said. “We are a strong family owned and operated company, headquartered in Buffalo, NY that carries zero debt.”

According to The Leader, liquidation sales will start at 8 a.m. Monday with all merchandise marked at 25 percent off.

A final closing date has not been set.