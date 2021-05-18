Village of Bath is raising funds to get a K-9 for their police force

VILLAGE OF BATH, NY (WETM) – The Village of Bath is getting a new member on its police force!

The board approved the process to require a k-9 unit for the local police department this week.

The next step is to generate the funds to purchase the dog.

Bath Mayor Mike Sweet is certain they will be able to raise the funds for the new k-9. He said that after he posted the news on Facebook, several residents reached out, ready to help with the effort. Mayor Sweet believes this new member of the force will help make Bath a safer place.

“We have a rampant drug issue in the Village and we don’t want it to grow,” Sweet said. “We want to stifle it, and we want to eliminate it, in all honesty, so last night we approved the process to go ahead and acquire a k-9 unit.”

Sweet says it will cost roughly $13,000 to $15,000 dollars to purchase the crime-fighting dog, and an additional $6,000 to $7,000 every following year. They hope to get the dog by October.