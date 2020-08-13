Village of Bath receives nearly $2 million for sidewalk renovations

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that a $1.9 million project is underway to replace sidewalks and enhance pedestrian safety along Routes 415 and 54 in the Village of Bath.

Existing sidewalks along Route 415 and Route 54 will be replaced and extended in some areas, designed to meet current ADA standards. The installation of 2.7 miles of new sidewalks will enhance safety and improve walkability for the many pedestrians, including residents of Steuben County and tourists, that use the sidewalks in the business district of the village.

Preliminary construction began in July 2020, with two-way traffic shifted along Route 415 to accommodate sidewalk work. During this time, the traveling public may experience lane shifts, single lane closures with alternating two-way traffic and temporary traffic signals to accommodate the work.

Construction activities are expected to last until late 2021 and are subject to change.

“As New York moves forward, Governor Cuomo is investing in the enhancement of our transportation systems across the state – Building Back Better – and this project in Bath will positively impact residents and tourists alike in Steuben County,” said Commissioner Dominguez. “It is critical that we continue to make smart investments that promote sustainability and boost connectivity between the unique destinations that serve as economic drivers in both the Southern Tier and the Finger Lakes regions.”

“Steuben County remains grateful for New York State’s continued investment in local infrastructure,” said Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler. “Improvement of our public facilities remains a top priority for all levels of government.”