Volunteers pack emergency food boxes in Bath

Corning Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Nearly a dozen Steuben County AmeriCorps Seniors/RSVP volunteers packed 360 emergency shelf-stable food boxes Thursday at the Bath Central School bus garage for residents relying on home-delivered meals.

The volunteers’ efforts will reduce the impact of COVID-19 in the event the current pandemic spike forces senior meal centers to close.

Steuben AmeriCorps Senior Coordinator Christine Towner said the Food Bank of the Southern Tier
provided 7,978 pounds of food, valued at $13,881.

The project was assisted by Shirley’s Lumber in Bath and the county Public Works Department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Corning
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator