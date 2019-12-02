Warming center set up in Steuben & Schuyler, thousands without power

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Approximately 6,000 people are still without power Monday evening in Steuben County, according to County Manager Jack Wheeler.

A Red Cross warming center has been established at Addison High School on Colwell Street and the Canisteo Fire Hall at 14 South Main in Steuben County.

In Schuyler County, the Montour Falls Fire Station on Lee Street is also serving as a warming station.

NYSEG officials say power interruptions may last through the night due to “significant damage to the electric system including off-road areas.”

NYSEG reports that more than 2,800 customers in Steuben County have not had their power restored after Mondy morning’s snowstorm, which dropped nearly a foot of snow in some areas.

The Unnecessary Travel Advisory will be lifted at 7 p.m. at the cancellation of the NWS’ Winter Storm Warning. The Steuben County Sheriff states that winter driving conditions across the county still exist and urges motorists to continue to drive safely.

Less than 1,100 people in Chemung and Schuyler counties are still without power.