Water main leak in Bath, residents advised to avoid running hot water

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Bath Electric, Gas and Water Systems has reported a water leak on West Morris Street/State Route 415 and will begin repairs late Thursday night.

Repairs will begin at approximately 10 p.m. and crews plan to work through the night into Friday morning.

BEGWS’s underground Lines and Mains Department crew will expose the leak, isolate the section of the water main, and repair the leak. Isolating the section of the water main may leave commercial and/or residential customers without water for a short period of time.

During the repairs, there is a “high potential” for dirty water, and those located both on and off of West Morris Street/State Route 415, along with those located nearby on and off of West Washington Street, are asked to avoid running hot water and avoid washing whites. Residents should avoid these activities until the lead has been repaired and water service has been restored.

Residents should run their water for a period of time to ensure that it is clear. Any questions can be directed to (607) 776-2173, Option 2.