Watkins Glen International Job Fair

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – In preparation for the 2020 racing season, Watkins Glen International (WIG) is hosting a pre-season job fair.

The fair began today from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The turn out was low having only ten or so applicants by noon. The fair will continue Saturday, March 14.

“We like to grow with people and teach them so we are open to anybody, if you are interested in working with us we will be interested in working with you… it starts in April and goes all the way through the second week of November and then the hours can range anywhere from at little as fifteen all the way to thirty-five to forty hours a week,” said Raeann Fursman a catering manager.

There is a “wide variety of seasonal positions, including retail staff, security, firefighters, gate staff, grandstand ushers, office assistants, landscaping crew, food and beverage, and cleaners, are available,” according to the WGI press release.

Attendees should enter through Gate 2 (2790 County Route 16, Watkins Glen, NY 14891) and the fair will be held on the second floor of the WGI Media Center.