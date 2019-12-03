Wineglass raises $110,000 for local non-profits

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Wineglass organizers announced a record $110,000 in donations for area non-profits who helped the race organization during its 2019 race series.

More than 50 non-profit organizations, which assist with water stations, the Expo, finish line, medical, safety, and many other roles along the course, will receive donations from the race proceeds.

Chris Sharkey, president of the Wineglass Board of Directors, said, “The Board adopted this donation policy in 2011 to thank the many groups that are critical in executing safe and inspiring races. It takes a community to make these races happen, and we are proud to bring that full circle with donations back to support each of them and their missions.”

The Wineglass relies on 2,300 volunteers to staff the various roles needed before, during and after the races with non-profit groups often working in a particular area year after year.

Seventeen water stations along the route engage teams from Elmira College, Girls on the Run, Corning-Painted Post High School, area churches, and the Alternative School for Math & Science among many others. Donations also go to volunteer fire departments, Elmira Kiwanis, the Gaffer District, and Corning Christian Academy along with other groups who play key roles throughout the weekend.

The Wineglass also offers eight $1,000 scholarships to student-athletes in the three high schools along the marathon route (Bath-Haverling, Campbell-Savona, and Corning-Painted Post). A portion of these scholarships is funded voluntarily by runners during registration to help inspire the next generation of running enthusiasts.

Over $600,000 has been donated to area groups by the Wineglass since 2011. “Our success is the success of our community and that is pretty special,” said Race Director Sheila Sutton.

To learn more about the Wineglass Race Series, the various organizations involved, or ways you can get involved volunteering, go to the race’s website at www.wineglassmarathon.com or visit us on Facebook. Registration for the 2020 Wineglass Race Series opened on December 1, 2019.