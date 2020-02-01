Winnie the puppy graduates from Steuben County Jail training

STEUBEN, NY (WETM)- Winnie the deaf Great Dane graduates from the training program held at the Steuben County Jail. The SPIRIT program allows inmates at the jail to care for the puppies and train them so that they are ready to go their forever homes.

Inmates Cierra Capo and Donna Barney-Delio were tasked to care for Winnie. Capo was the main caretaker for the lucky puppy.

“It teaches you a lot of responsibility I mean having this dog here and you have to feed her every morning and every night it’s like having a kid almost, like a toddler, it’s a lot of fun though and it does help you have your mood up all of the time,” said Capo.

Barney-Delio has spent time in jail in the past. She said that being apart of this program made her time a little better and more productive.

“Last time I cried almost every single day, and this time,” Barney-Delio said with sadness in her eyes. “I mean no time a great time, but, it was productive, and I was happy, happier, so, she made it easier, it was nice.”

Knowing that their hard work to train Winnie motivates the women and gives them a sense of purpose.

“Her being here is very positive, and, it gives you something positive to do with your time and it is rewarding at the end,” Barney-Delio said.

The graduation is bittersweet for the inmates, both women have grown attached to the lovable pup, but they are both excited for her to live with a loving family.

“I’m really sad to see her go, but I’m happy because I know she will go to a loving home and she is such a sweet dog that it’s hard not too you just can’t,” Capo said.