Woman arrested for allegedly setting fire to Corning home last year

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A Painted Post woman has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to and destroying her own home in Corning a year ago.

Ann Shelley, 58, was arrested last Thursday in connection to a fire that happened on December 20, 2020.

After a year-long investigation by the Corning City Fire Department, Corning Police allege that Shelley intentionally set fire to her home on Watauga Avenue with “flammable liquid”. The home was a complete loss, and the fire damaged a neighboring home as well as endangering the nearly two-dozen first responders called to the scene, police said.

Ms. Shelley was arraigned and released without bail from Steuben County Court and is set to return at a later date.