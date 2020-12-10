Woodhull man arrested for stealing UTV from dealership

WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Police arrested Robert Adams, 40, for allegedly stealing a UTV from Lamb & Webster dealership in Woodhull.

According to State Poliec, the stolen vehicle was found on a property near Adams’ home and was repainted to mask its appearance.

State Police say a defaced firearm was also found in Adams’ possession.

Adams was charged with Grand Larceny 3rd Degree, Willful Defacement of a Firearm, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree.

Adams was arraigned in Steuben County Centralized Arraignment Parts Court and remanded to the County Jail, as a predicate felon. 

State Police say they received numerous calls, tips, and messages received during this investigation. 

