Woodhull man charged with resisting arrest, violating order of protection

WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) – Matthew Stanton of Woodhull was arrested after allegedly violating a stay-away order of protection.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard on July 24, 2021, Stanton was allegedly contacting a protected party in violation of a duly served order of protection, and that when ordered to submit to his lawful arrest, he resisted his arrest and endangered another person.

Stanton was charged with Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree and Resisting Arrest.

Stanton was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $100 bail.