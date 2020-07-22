Yard sale and social distancing in the Twin Tier

CORNING, NY (WETM) – As many of us are dawning face coverings amid the coronavirus pandemic, we are also trying to remain socially distant. This, however, is a challenge during one of the Twin Tiers’ favorite past times, yard sales.

Phyllis and Gerald Mcdonald having been selling treasures at their garage sale for over 20-years. But that was all put on pause this year due to COVID, until now.

Yard sales have been allowed since June, but the Mcdonalds waited. Gerald says that they are making some adjustments to make sure that everyone stays safe while they shop.

“This is still COVID country, she [Phyllis] will have a few disposable masks available if people forget, shame on them, but masks are required,” said Gerald McDonald. “We do have hand sanitizer available, plenty of that, so sanitize away. Do your social distancing and come on down and take all this junk home so I don’t have to put it away.”

But if their customers refuse to wear a mask, well Mcdonald says they have one other option.

“They can go home, that’s just the way that it is,” Gerald McDonald said. “We don’t have to like any of this, I’m kind of a libertarian, and I believe that we should have a choice, but we no longer have a choice living in this state, so wear the mask and go with it, not a big deal.”

Yard sales listed all over the Twin Tiers, according to several social media pages.

The Mcdonald’s sale will be from 8 am-5 pm Fri July 24th-25th and 11817 Theresa Drive, Corning, New York.

Other yard sales:

Campbell St between Washington and Rumsey Saturday only Kitchen table and chairs, 3 in 1 game table (air hockey, pool, foosball), entrainment stand, power tools (drill press, bandsaw, router, and more). Other misc items as well