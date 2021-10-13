Corning City Council holds a virtual workshop surrounding local marijuana dispensaries

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Legalizing marijuana in new york state has created a conversation surrounding local dispensaries. The corning city council is holding a virtual meeting tonight to discuss how local communities in the Southern Tier could benefit or be affected by adding cannabis companies in the area.

This law positioned counties to decide on whether or not dispensaries would be a good fit for their communities.

“Earlier this year, New York State legalized recreational marijuana for adult use. The law allows counties and municipalities to determine if they will allow dispensaries to open in their communities,” said Jack Wheeler, Steuben County Manager

Some communities believe that adding marijuana dispensaries could save a life, and even open up more job opportunities following new businesses.

As the corning city council’s marijuana workshop comes to a close we will update you on the next steps for local dispensaries in corning.