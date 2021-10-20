Corning City Council selects a voting process to determine if Cannabis use and Marijuana dispensaries will be approved in Corning

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. On Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, cannabis stocks are flying high this month after voters in four states passed measures clearing the way for sales of marijuana to adults. That alone is projected to boost the market for legal cannabis sales in the U.S. by 20%. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning City Council is expanding the process they have initiated surrounding the marijuana dispensaries and looking to make a vote on whether to schedule local law 4 or local law 3.

According to Corning Mayor Bill Boland, Local law 3 is a rule designed to opt-out of public cannabis use. Local law 3 would be a regulation used to opt-out of having dispensaries in corning.

The vote happens in November. 1, 2021. The vote will not decide on yes or no, but rather whether to schedule a public hearing.

If the Council decides to schedule one or both local laws for public hearings, those hearings will transpire before the December 6 City Council meeting.

Those public hearings would follow the City Council meeting where voters will decide the Local Laws if the Corning City Council scheduled for the public hearing.

Mayor Bill Boland’s vote for on-site cannabis use and marijuana dispensaries at the City Council meeting on December 6, 2021.